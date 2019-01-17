UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi: 'I Am My Own Size and No Words or Stares Will Make Me Compromise'

Katelyn Ohashi went viral for her perfect floor routine and now she's sharing how she dealt with and worked to overcome body shamers in the sport.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2019

Katelyn Ohashi went viral for her perfect floor routine and now she's sharing how she has worked to overcome body shamers in the sport.

The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that she faced body shaming — on the internet, in the gym and outside the gym — since she was 14. Ohashi told the show that in addition to support from coach Valorie Kondos Field, she's has also used poetry to help cope. 

Ohashi read from her poem titled "Self-Hatred Goodbyes."

"But here today I stand with a love that penetrates deeper than any wedding band," she said. "Because I am my own size and no words or judgmental stares will make me compromise."

Her perfect floor routine earned over 40 millions views after making the rounds on social media this week. It was Ohashi's fourth perfect 10 score of her career.  

The show featured hits by Earth, Wind and Fire and Michael Jackson. 

