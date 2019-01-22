The World Anti-Doping Agency says lab data handed over by Russian authorities is enough to avoid a new ban for the country’s anti-doping agency.

Even though Russia missed a Dec. 31 deadline to hand over the information, WADA’s executive board ruled that the Russian agency would not be suspended again.

WADA president Craig Reedie says the executive board “was pleased to hear of the significant progress that has been made in resolving the Russian doping matter since its decision in September last year to reinstate RUSADA under strict conditions.”

WADA is still working to analyze whether the data is genuine and says Russia could face further sanctions if it has been tampered with.