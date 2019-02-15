2020 Tokyo Olympic Ceremonies Costs Up 40% From Initial Estimate

The price of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic opening and closing ceremonies has gone up about 40% from the initial estimate in 2013.

By Associated Press
February 15, 2019

TOKYO — The price of the opening and closing ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has risen about 40 percent.

Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the games, told executive committee members on Friday the cost for the ceremonies would be capped at 13 billion yen, about $118 million. Tokyo estimated that cost at 9.1 billion yen — about $82 million — in 2013 when it was awarded the games.

Despite the increase, Muto said the privately funded operating budget of 600 billion yen — about $5.5 billion — would be unchanged. He said there was a reserve fund for such increases.

“Using London Olympics spending as a model, this is the minimum we need to spend to get the job done,” Muto said.

Overall, Tokyo is spending at least $20 billion to ready the city for the Olympics. Excluding the operating budget, the rest comes from the national, city, and regional governments.

Mansai Nomura, a renowned actor in traditional Japanese theater, is the chief creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message