Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is set to run in an 800-meter event in Doha's Diamond League on Friday before the International Association of Athletics Federations rules limiting testosterone in female athletes takes effect, reports Reuters.

Burundian Francine Niyonsaba and Kenya's Margaret Wambui, who were medalists in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 800 meters, are also in the event.

On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Semenya in her attempt to block new regulations to limit testosterone levels for athletes with a difference in sex development.

"I know that the IAAF’s regulations have always targeted me specifically,” Semenya said in a statement. “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back.”

IAAF president Sebastian Coe backed the CAS ruling during a press conference in Doha.

"It is very straightforward for any association in sport," Coe said. "Athletics has two classifications - it has age and it has gender. We are fiercely protective of both. We are really grateful that CAS has upheld that principle."

The new rule will become effective on May 8. Any female athlete now that wants to compete in any event from 400 meters to a mile must a have a level that is five nanomole/liter or lower.

The 28-year-old Semenya has 30 days to make an appeal over the controversial ruling to the Swiss Tribunal Courts.