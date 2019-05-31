Long Jumper Jarrion Lawson Expects Four-Year Ban for Failed Doping Test, Cites Tainted Beef

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Lawson expects to receive a four-year ban for a failed doping test he says is tied to contaminated meat.

By Associated Press
May 31, 2019

The agent for Jarrion Lawson says the American long jumper and sprinter is expected to receive a four-year suspension for a failed doping test they maintain is tied to contaminated meat.

Paul Doyle told The Associated Press on Friday that Lawson will appeal the soon-to-be-announced decision from the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping issues in track and field. Lawson has been suspended since August.

Doyle says Lawson ate tainted beef at a Japanese restaurant in Arkansas before a test on June 2, 2018. The results came back positive about two weeks later for a metabolite of the banned anabolic steroid trenbolone. The substance helps build muscle mass and formed part of a steroid mixture used by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Doyle says Lawson was notified Aug. 3.

The 25-year-old Lawson is considered a strong medal contender for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

