Jasmine Moore of Lake Ridge High School (Mansfield, TX) was named the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award winner on Thursday morning.

Moore is coming off an outdoor season in which she won the long jump and triple jump at the Texas Class 6A State Championship. She recorded a personal best of 44 feet, 10 inches in the triple jump, which is No. 3 all-time mark in U.S. high school history. Last year, she jumped 45 feet, 4.75 inches but with a wind-reading of +3.8m/s, which is above the +2.0m/s legal limit.

Her long jump season's best of 20 feet, 7 inches is the third-best in the nation this year.

"My expectations for this year were pretty high because I wanted to get some wind-legal marks," Moore told Sports Illustrated. "Then to get a national high school record, it was really exciting to finally make that happen. I could not have asked for a better finish."

Moore has shut down her competition schedule for the summer and is headed to the University of Georgia next year. She will soon be teammates with Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year recipient Matthew Boling, who is a viral sprinting sensation and was recently featured in Sports Illustrated.