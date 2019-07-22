Katie Ledecky Withdraws From 200 Free at Worlds Due to Illness

Katie Ledecky has withdrawn from the 200-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships because of medical reasons

July 22, 2019

GWANGJU, South Korea— Katie Ledecky has withdrawn from the 200-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships because of medical reasons.

That’s according to a statement from U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko on Tuesday.

Mintenko says Ledecky hasn’t been feeling well since she arrived in Gwangju on July 17.

It hasn’t yet been decided whether Ledecky will swim in the 1,500 freestyle final on Tuesday night. She was the fastest qualifier for the grueling event in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.68 seconds quicker than the No. 2 qualifier.

Ledecky was upset by Ariarne Titmus of Australia in the 400 free on Sunday.

Mintenko says precautionary measures are being taken with Ledecky “to allow her to focus her energy on an abbreviated schedule.”

