Caeleb Dressel Breaks Michael Phelps' 100m Butterfly World Record

Michael Phelps and Missy Franklin both have world records shattered at the World Championships.

By Scooby Axson
July 26, 2019

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel set the new world record in the men’s 100 meter butterfly on Friday during the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Dressel came in at 49.50 during the second semi-final in the event, breaking the old record of 49.82 set by Michael Phelps in August 2009.

It's the second world record once held by Phelps to be broken this week.

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak broke Phelps' world record in the 200 meter butterfly on Wednesday while winning gold at the world championships.

Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin also had a record broken, this one in the 200 meter backstroke by 17-year old Regan Smith.

Smith clocked in at 2:03.35, besting Franklin's old record of 2:04.06 set at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Check out SI's full 2020 Olympics preview, with athletes and storylines to watch now that we are one year out from the Games.

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message