Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: You Literally Had One Job and Didn't Protect Us

Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

Simone Biles continues to speak out in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

By Jenna West
August 07, 2019

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is calling out USA Gymnastics in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

Biles, who is preparing for this weekend's U.S. Gymnastics Championships, got emotional on Wednesday when asked why she thinks it's important to keep speaking out about the scandal.

"It's hard coming here for an organization having had them fail us so many times," she said. "We had one goal and we did everything they asked us for, even when we didn't want to. And they couldn't do one damn job. You had one job. You literally had one job and you didn't protect us.

"And it's just really sad, every time I go to the doctor or training I get worked on, it's like I don’t want to get worked on," she added. "But my body hurts. I'm 22 and at the end of the day that's my fifth rotation. And I have to go through therapy but it's just hard and we try to work through it. It will take some time.

"I'm strong. I'll get through it. But it's hard."

Biles' words for USA Gymnastics come after her tweet on Sunday in response to a congressional report investigating the actions of USAG and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The congressional panel concluded the negligence of the USOC and USAG enabled Nassar's abuse. 

"The more I learn, the more I hurt," Biles said. "USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us."

Biles is one of more than 150 girls who were sexually abused by Nasser under the guise of medical treatment during his tenure with USAG and Michigan State. He was sentenced to 175 years of prison for his sexual abuse and sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message