Winning British Triathletes Disqualified After Crossing Finish Line Holding Hands

Two British triathletes were disqualified after crossing the finish line together in a test event for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 15, 2019

Two British triathletes were disqualified after crossing the finish line together in a test event for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown held hands as they crossed the line and the pair was disqualified shortly thereafter. Bermuda's Flora Duffy was moved up to first in the race, which also served as an Olympic qualifier. Italy's Alice Betto was second and Britain's Vicky Holland rounded out the podium in the aftermath of the results shakeup. 

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown were kicked off the podium due to the International Triathlon Union (ITU) rule that states athletes must not "finish in a contrived tie situation where no effort to separate the finish times has been made."

All five British competitors were in the top 11 finishers. 

"It’s obviously disappointing to have Jess and Georgia disqualified but it’s a testament to the depth of our female squad that we still have another athlete on the podium," Mike Cavendish, British triathlon national performance director, said. "What the athletes delivered today has told us a lot ahead of next year and to have five athletes in the top 11 is great.”

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message