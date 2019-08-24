U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest 100 meter runner and gold medal favorite, addressed his potential anti-doping violation on Saturday. Rumors surfaced earlier in the week that he is possibly facing a suspension from competition after missing three drug tests over a 12-month span.

While Coleman said he would not answer questions about the matter, he said he is "confident" going into his scheduled Sept. 4 hearing on the rumored violations.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any time," Coleman told NBC Sports' Ato Boldon. "What has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true. I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4th will clear the matter and I will compete at World Championship in Doha this fall. Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process."

According to USADA's Athlete Test History, Coleman has been tested 11 times in 2019, nine times in 2018, three times in 2017, twice in 2016 and once in 2015. Athletes in USADA's drug-testing pool are required by the World Anti-Doping Agency to share and update their whereabouts for a one-hour period so that they may be available to be drug tested while outside of competition. Failure to comply with the testing obligations could lead to a whereabouts failure. Three whereabouts failures, which can come as a result of a filing failure or a missed test, could trigger a potential anti-doping rules violation and a suspension of up to two years.

It was reported that Coleman's legal team is disputing one of the whereabouts failures in an effort to get the possible suspension overturned.

Coleman, 23, won the 100 meters at the 2019 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines in July and holds the world's fastest time in the 100 meters in 2019 with a 9.81, making him the gold medal favorite. The former Tennessee star also qualified for the 200 meters at the world championships with a runner-up finish to Lyles at the U.S. championships. He was a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.