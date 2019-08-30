Brother of Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles Charged in Triple Homicide

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is accused of killing three people at a party on New Year's Eve.

August 30, 2019

The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was charged in Ohio with being responsible for the deaths of three people following a shooting on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Cleveland.com, 24-year-old Tevin Biles–Thomas of Fort Gordon, Ga, a U.S. Army service member, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

The shooting which happened during a party a Cleveland Airbnb after a group of uninvited guests were asked to leave. The shooting also left two others, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, injured.

Biles-Thomas remains the only suspect in the case.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O'Malley said. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims."

The victims, Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, were each shot multiple times, according to police.

Biles–Thomas is being held in a Georgia jail and is set for a Sept. 13 arraignment in Ohio.

