Simone Biles Says She’s Having ‘Hard Time Processing’ Brother’s Arrest For Murder

Simone Biles addresses brother's murder charge, says she is having a hard time processing news.

By Scooby Axson
September 03, 2019

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she is still having a hard time processing the news of her brother's arrest last week on murder charges.

Her brother, 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas, faces charges including two counts of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter, multiple counts of felonious assault and perjury after authorities say he shot up a New Year's Eve party at a rental residence in Cleveland.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Biles said on Twitter. "There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."

The shooting left three dead and two others injured.

Biles-Thomas, who serves in the U.S. Army, is set to be arraigned Sept. 13.

