Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she is still having a hard time processing the news of her brother's arrest last week on murder charges.

Her brother, 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas, faces charges including two counts of murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter, multiple counts of felonious assault and perjury after authorities say he shot up a New Year's Eve party at a rental residence in Cleveland.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Biles said on Twitter. "There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

The shooting left three dead and two others injured.

Biles-Thomas, who serves in the U.S. Army, is set to be arraigned Sept. 13.