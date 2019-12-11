Erick W. Rasco

On the cusp of a new season, Mikaela Shiffrin spent an afternoon hopscotching between hotel rooms at Copper Mountain resort, where she was confronted with her utter dominance again and again. Settling onto stools in front of green screens and white screens and screens with crowds painted as the backdrop, she listened to interviewer after interviewer repeat the same facts. They mentioned her record-breaking 17 World Cup victories last season, three more than Vreni Schneider won in 1988–89. They pointed to the fact that Shiffrin became the first skier to win World Cup titles in slalom, giant slalom, Super-G and overall in the same year. They noted how she was the first to earn $1 million in prize money in a single season. And then they always landed at the same place: that Shiffrin turned just 24 in March.

She tries to deflect the immensity of her accomplishments, even while experts, like the most prolific American male skier, Bode Miller, made the case that what she accomplished last season is without precedent in all of sports. Better than Novak Djokovic's 2015 season, when he won three Grand Slam tournaments, or even the so-called Tiger Slam of '00–01. "Those are sports where you can make errors in matches and just recover," he says. "In our sport, the margins are so fine, the tolerance for errors is so small, it's just that much more difficult to win as many races as she did."

With her most recent World Cup win, a slalom victory in Killington, Vt., on Dec. 1, Shiffrin earned career title No. 62. The victory inched her closer to the all-time record of 86, held by Ingemar Stenmark. Among active skiers today, American Ted Ligety ranks second in career wins, with 25.

And yet, Shiffrin has remained unassuming, at once entrenched in excellence and yet not entirely certain that she belongs in the pantheon of the best athletes in the world. At last summer's ESPYs, she sat near soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart. "It's a little weird because it's hard to imagine having a place there," Shiffrin says.

She's not joking. Nor is she naive. Shiffrin identifies naturally as an introvert, and that very shyness has forced her to grapple with her greatness. (She describes her personality as "weird," and she is admittedly unlikely to live up to her childhood expectations: "I wanted to grow up to be a flying rainbow horse.") She knows that her races took place on different continents last year, with international travel every week; that she raced against specialists in every discipline and beat them all; that she competed in varied snow conditions, weathering through wind, rain, hail and flat light. She knows that to win 17 times under that dramatically changing landscape was evidence of greatness. But Djokovic greatness? Rapinoe greatness? "I struggle with that," she says.

Shiffrin doesn't consider herself the greatest skier of all time. That honor, she says, still belongs to Lindsey Vonn, the subject of book reports written by a young Shiffrin. But the fact is that Shiffrin has won earlier, more often and with fewer injuries. "I believe Lindsey is the greatest female racer of all time as it stands right now," Miller says. "And I still would call Mikaela better than Lindsey in basically every aspect."

Over the last year, Shiffrin says she has learned to embrace her own accomplishments; taking the advice she once got from Roger Federer, she has allowed herself to revel in them more. She too has grown to understand and accept the difference between having high standards and being burdened by outsized expectations, like the kind that Vonn once shouldered. As for her next 12 months, Shiffrin calls it "a transition year in so many ways." With no Olympic or world championship races in 2020, she can be more creative with her training and competition schedule. Her mother, Eileen, is taking a step back from her role as coach, while Shiffrin continues working with Jeff Lackie and Mike Day.

The biggest change Shiffrin says she made last year, though, was deciding to let the whole world into her world. When she did that, she raced better—better than any man or woman in the history of her sport. When she did that, she found the version of herself she most wanted to be, adjusting the way she viewed her triumphs, realizing she could embrace them without being consumed by them, that she could define success for herself, however she wanted. A state of mind can't really make you faster, but it made her feel whole. And that's what everyone should know about Mikaela Shiffrin. Her greatness isn't just hers; it's hers to share.