Japanese Minister Says Tokyo Olympics Must be Held Next Year 'At Any Cost'

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Japan's Games minister Seiko Hashimoto said Tuesday that the postponed Tokyo Olympics must be staged next summer "at any cost," considering the efforts made by athletes and others involved.

"All the people involved with the games are working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts toward next year under the circumstances they've been handed," Hashimoto told reporters during a press conference, per Kyodo News.

"I think we have to hold the games at any cost," she said. "I want to concentrate all our efforts on measures against the coronavirus."

Hashimoto's comments came in response to International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates, head of the IOC's coordination commission, stating on Monday that the Games "will take place with or without COVID" as planned starting on July 23, 2021.

Hashimoto, a former Olympic speed skater, is the latest official to appear optimistic that the Games will be held despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Games, said a coronavirus vaccine is "not a prerequisite" to hold the Olympics.

"The International Olympic Committee and the WHO already discussed this matter. It’s not a condition for the delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Games. A vaccine is not a requirement," Muto said. "Of course, if vaccines are developed we’ll really appreciate it. And for Tokyo 2020 this will be great. But if you ask me if that’s a condition—it's not a condition."



An Olympic task force will meet over the next several months to deal with issues like getting athletes into Japan, COVID-19 testing, measures to keep venues safe, anti-virus measures at the Athletes' Village, immigration issues and the status of fans. Japan is facing a major challenge, with the public skeptical the Olympics can take place—or should take place. The nation has already invested billions, and the delay is likely to cost billions more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.