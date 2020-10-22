Welcome to Shades Of, where SI experts discuss young, emerging stars across all sports in the context of which current veterans or retired athletes they draw comparisons to, based on everything from stats to stature, style and more.

Who does Sydney McLaughlin remind you of?

It’s tough to find a direct comparison to a past star for Sydney McLaughlin’s young and blossoming track and field career. A coach I spoke to says she compares well to Australia’s Jana Pittman, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles who also had success as a flat 400-meter runner. McLaughlin does the same with a remarkable 400-meter personal best of 50.07.

Her biggest strength is consistently showing up when it matters most. Whether it’s an NCAA final, Olympic trials final or world championship final, she knows when to peak at the right time.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The shades of success have been there since she started competing in the event as a high schooler out of Union Catholic in Scotch Plains, N.J. In 2016, she set the high school and U.S. junior record with a 54.46 at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. She became the youngest track and field Olympian since 1972 when she competed at the Summer Games in Rio. She decided to go to college for just one year and used the time to stack up an NCAA title and set the collegiate record in the 400-meter hurdles (52.75) before turning pro in 2018. She’s lived up to the expectations of turning pro at such a young age.

The U.S. has been a powerhouse in the 400-meter hurdles since the event was first contested at the Olympics in 1984. U.S. women have won nine medals. On the world championship stage, they’ve won 18 and haven’t missed the podium since 2007. Last year, McLaughlin earned her first world championship medal when she battled with Olympic champion and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad and ran the third-fastest time in history in 52.23 seconds to take a silver medal.

There’s no doubt Muhammad and McLaughlin have the potential to trade off the world record in the years to come.