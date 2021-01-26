Olympic Trials Cut in Half Amid COVID-19 Concerns

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Cut in Half Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Author:
Updated:
Original:
ioc-olympic-rings

USA Swimming announced on Tuesday it will cut its Olympic trials event in half and will hold two separate events in June amid COVID-19 concerns.

More than 1,700 swimmers took part in the trials at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha in June 2016. This year's trials will reportedly feature a pair of events with a wild-card meet featuring 550–650 swimmers taking place in Omaha June 4–7. The main event will then be held June 13–20, with roughly 750 swimmers taking part in the trials. 

“We figured out this was the best option, and that it still allowed all athletes to have a crack at the Olympic trials, which, for many athletes is the pinnacle of their careers,” USA Swimming COO Mike Unger told the Wall Street Journal's Rachel Bachman. “But it also then allowed us to pick the best Olympic team.”

The top-two finishers in each event in the wild-card meet will advance to the main event one week later. The top 50 finishers in the second meet will then represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Per Bachman, the main event will be broadcast on NBC, though television details for the wild-card meet have yet to be announced.

The Tokyo Olympics are currently slated to begin on July 23. There has not been a delay or cancelation announced, even as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

YOU MAY LIKE

FSU guard MJ Walker
College Basketball

Florida State Confident It Can Take the Next Step

Coming off a season where it was the ACC's No. 1 seed, the Seminoles believe this year's team is even better.

Jaek Paul is reportedly set to face retired MMA champion Ben Askren in a boxing match on April 17.
Play
Boxing

Report: Jake Paul to Box Retired MMA Champ Ben Askren

YouTube personality Jake Paul is reportedly set to face retired MMA champion Ben Askren in his next boxing match on April 17.

ioc-olympic-rings
Olympics

Olympic Trials Cut in Half Amid COVID-19 Concerns

USA Swimming has opted to separate the Olympic trials into two different meets in June.

angel-stadium
MLB

Former Angels Employee's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

Harkins, the Angels' former visiting clubhouse manager, was fired last March for providing illegal substances to pitchers to improve their grip of the baseball.

kobe-bryant-gianna-bryant
NBA

Italian Plaza Renamed to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant

The city of Reggio Emilia will honor Bryant, who lived there for several years during his childhood.

USWNT's Abby Dahlkemper
Play
Soccer

Abby Dahlkemper Is Ready for Something New

The third USWNT star to sign with Man City, Dahlkemper is part of a growing contingent seeking club opportunities abroad.

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo swap jerseys
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo Had a Very Sneaky Jersey Swap

After getting thwarted on Saturday, Kyrie and Bam finally traded jerseys.

These are the teams that have had the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history.
Play
NFL

Which NFL Team Has Most Super Bowl Appearances?

These are the teams that have reached the most Super Bowls since the title game was implemented during the 1966 season.