Tommie Smith, 1968 Olympics Winner, Gets Spot on Wheaties Box

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

The Wheaties Box Will Feature Iconic 1968 Olympic Winner Tommie Smith

Author:
Publish date:
Wheaties Box

Tommie Smith, the 1968 Olympic 200 meter winner known for raising a black-gloved fist on the medal stand, will grace the cover of the Wheaties cereal box.

The General Mills-based cereal will offer a special edition box for pre-order starting at $5 in April with all proceeds going to to the NAACP.

“As a world champion, I always wanted to be on a Wheaties box,” Smith said in a General Mills press release. “To now be recognized by Wheaties and selected to grace the cover of their box, in the class with other great champion athletes, is an honor.”

On one side of the Wheaties box, Smith will be shown as a black silhouette raising a right fist standing on the podium. The other side of the box shows Smith running in a San Jose State singlet.

Smith was surprised with the box in an emotional scene featured in a 2020 documentary on his life titled, “With Drawn Arms.” In the film, images of both sides of the box show Smith raising his right fist on the podium and stretching his arms out as he won the 200m final in Mexico City.

Following Smith's gold medal in the 1968 Olympics 200 meters event, Australian Peter Norman won silver and American John Carlos took home the bronze.

Smith stood on the podium and wore an Olympic Project for Human Rights badge.

Carlos, like Smith, raised a black-gloved fist during the anthem. Both Americans were sent home from the Olympic games for their action.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_14399302
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Robert B. Lewis Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the Robert B. Lewis Stakes from Santa Anita including the latest odds and best bets.

roman-reigns
Play
Extra Mustard

Roman Reigns Responds to Undertaker's Saying Today's WWE Stars Are Soft

WWE: Roman Reigns has strong words for Undertaker, shares thoughts on Attitude Era

Indiana Vassilev debuts in the Premier League
Play
Soccer

Aston Villa Loans U.S. Prospect Vassilev to Cheltenham

Indiana Vassilev was recalled from a loan to third-tier Burton Albion only to be sent back out.

Wheaties Box
Olympics

Tommie Smith, 1968 Olympics Winner, Gets Spot on Wheaties Box

Smith said he always wanted to be on the Wheaties cereal box.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Usp Nfl Nfc Divisional Round Los Angeles Rams At S Fbn Usa Wi
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Conference Championship Takeaways, The Senior Bowl, & The Mailbag

What's it going to take for the Packers to kick it into a higher gear next year? How is Super Bowl LV's match up looking? Plus Breer answers your questions and much more.

tom-brady-elevates-buccaneers-divisional-round
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Brady-Mahomes Part V, Matt LaFleur's (Franchise-Altering?) Decision, QBs on the Move

Conor and Jenny go beyond the obvious Super Bowl LV headline and discuss the Chiefs' vulnerabilities, huge QB shifts, recap the NFC and AFC championship games, and much more.

chaney
College Basketball

John Chaney, Temple Legend, Dies at 89

Chaney was a pioneer for Black basketball coaches and a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach.

Overhead view of the ring during WWE's Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Behind the Curtain at the Royal Rumble

Think watching the clock count down at the Royal Rumble is a nerve-racking experience? Try being one of the wrestlers.