Simone Biles Docuseries to Air Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

While we wait for the postponed Tokyo Olympics to arrive this summer, Simone Biles has given fans one more thing to look forward to.

Facebook Watch announced on Thursday that Biles will star in the next installment of its Versus series, Simone vs. Herself, which will chronicle her preparation for the 2021 Olympics. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Champion must adjust to the postponement of the Summer Games and deal with the heavy expectations to repeat her success.

"My gymnastics career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs despite what a lot of people may think, and, in a lot of ways, my career has felt like I've been trying to prove myself to others. My mom has always encouraged me to be the 'best Simone I can be' and I now have a true appreciation for what that really means, which is one of the big reasons I wanted to come back for Tokyo," Biles said in a statement, per Bleacher Report.

"I want to challenge myself to be the best Simone I can be for me and, no matter the outcome, share with my fans the process and approach I am taking along the way in the hope that it may help inspire others to be the best version of themselves too."

Biles, 23, dominated the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she won four gold medals and one bronze. Her hardware includes gold medals in the all-around and team events while representing Team USA.

Simone vs. Herself marks the third Versus series produced by Religion of Sports following features on Tom Brady and Steph Curry.

Director Gotham Chopra told USA Today that the series began filming in 2019 and was set to debut ahead of the 2020 Olympics. Once the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming continued with adjustments, including holding interviews over Zoom and Biles shooting her own videos over the holidays.

The series will air on Facebook Watch this summer.