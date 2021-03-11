Tokyo Olympics Could be Held Without Overseas Fans

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

IOC Looking Into Ticket Refunds, Holding Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Spectators

Author:
Publish date:
The Olympic rings on display

With the Tokyo Olympics only five months away, the International Olympic Committee is looking into the possibility of holding the Summer Games without overseas spectators.

On Thursday, IOC Coordination Commission chairman John Coates said Tokyo and the commission are looking into ticket refunds and "the implications for accommodations."

The announcement follows a report from Japan's Kyodo news agency on Wednesday, which said the Japanese government has decided to ban overseas spectators from this summer's Olympics in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The report cited unnamed government officials and explained that the decision was reached due to concerns of the Japanese public over COVID-19 and the detection of several variants of the virus in multiple countries. According to Kyodo, which often receives news directly from government officials before it is officially announced, the Japanese government, its own Olympics organizing committee, the IOC and two other groups are expected to meet next week to make a formal decision on overseas fans attending the Summer Games.

Japan has not seen the massive outbreaks that have buffeted the United States and many European countries. The nation has reported fewer than 450,000 confirmed cases and just over 8,400 deaths among its population of 126.3 million.

In mid-February. Japan launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, lagging months behind other major countries. Experts said the late rollout will make it impossible to reach so-called herd immunity in the country before the Olympics begin in July.

On Thursday, the IOC announced it has teamed up with China, which is hosting the 2022 Winter Games, to offer vaccines to athletes and teams preparing for the upcoming games in both Tokyo and Beijing. IOC president Thomas Bach said the commission would "pay for extra doses" for Olympic and Paralympic participants. Heading off concerns that athletes might jump the line to get vaccinated, Bach added that extra doses for the general public will be given to countries taking part in the program.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are scheduled for February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

YOU MAY LIKE

Janoris Jenkins before kickoff of the 2020 NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings
Play
NFL

Report: Saints to Release CB Janoris Jenkins

Jenkins's release allows New Orleans to save more than $7 million against the salary cap.

The Olympic rings on display
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Could be Held Without Overseas Fans

IOC Coordination Commission chairman John Coates said Tokyo and the IOC are looking into ticket refunds for overseas fans.

NCAA team logos
College

In NIL Laws, Congress Must Protect Nonrevenue Sports

An ACC softball player makes the case to consider Olympic sports athletes in name, image and likeness legislation.

Photo illustration of Jaguars fans in masks
Play
Extra Mustard

How Sports Helped Americans Grasp the Severity of the Pandemic

For many Americans, March 11, 2020 was the day the pandemic suddenly became real. More specifically, it was between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. ET that night.

dCOV_COVID1yearLATERhz
Play
Sports Illustrated

What We've Learned

From shutdown to bubbles to today, the last 12 months have revealed truth after truth about sports and their role in our society.

COVID_HUB_ASSETS782
Play
NBA

Did the NBA Get Too Much Credit For Its Coronavirus Response?

The league was praised for finding a way to play during the pandemic, but it has also erred over the last year

Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Silhouette
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball's 2021 Bust of the Year Will Be ...

Wouldn't it be nice to know which players would bust before every season started? Shawn Childs takes his shot to name this season's biggest bust!

Tom Brady signs with Bucs during start of COVID pandemic
Play
NFL

When the World Stopped, the NFL Didn’t

Tom Brady’s move to Tampa highlighted an offseason that unfolded as usual, and served as a sign of things to come for football season.