Introducing Very Olympic Today: SI's Free Daily Newsletter

Very-Olympic-Today-Blue-Logo

Sports Illustrated is launching a free daily Olympics newsletter. Subscribe to Very Olympic Today for updates each day, starting on Monday, July 19 and running through the Tokyo Games.

The newsletter will be written by Mitch Goldich, who in 2016 co-hosted SI’s popular daily Olympics podcast of the same name. Mitch will be back with analysis of each day’s big stories in the pool, on the track and on the balance beam. He’ll also have plenty of coverage of the smaller sports that may not make the prime-time telecast. So if you want to impress your friends with new facts about kayak slalom and judo, or join watch parties for the best handball, water polo and rugby action, this is the place for you.

The newsletter will also serve as a daily digest with links to our best stories written by SI’s industry-leading journalists on the ground in Tokyo.

Subscribe to Very Olympic Today now, and don't forget to share it with your friends.

