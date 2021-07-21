Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
The Next Michael Phelps? Caeleb Dressel is Poised to Takeover the Tokyo Olympics
The Next Michael Phelps? Caeleb Dressel is Poised to Takeover the Tokyo Olympics

Who Has the Most Olympic Medals of All Time?

Author:
Publish date:

Since 1980, more than 100 events have been added to the Summer Olympics. This year's Games, which is set to officially start in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on July 23, will feature 339 events across 33 sports. Five new sports—sport climbing, karate, surfing, 3x3 basketball and skateboarding—are set to debut. 

But before we take in this year's events, let's take a look back at past Games and see which Olympians have racked up the most medals of all time.

U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps leads all Olympians with 28 medals—23 gold, three silver and two bronze. After Phelps, the next closest athletes in medal counts are Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina (18), Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen—the most decorated Winter Olympian—(15) and Soviet Union gymnast Nikolai Andrianov (15).

Not only does Phelps have the most medals of all time, he has also won more individual events (16 medals—13 gold, two silver and one bronze) than any other Olympian. Only 35 athletes in Olympic history—including nine Americans—have 10 or more Olympic medals.

Forde: There Is Still Chlorine in Michael Phelps’s Soul

Phelps, who retired after the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, will be an Olympic spectator at the Tokyo Games for the first time in 25 years as he's turned his focus toward fatherhood and mental health advocacy.

Dating back to 1896 and the first modern Olympics, the United States has collected the most Summer Olympics medals with 2,542. Behind the U.S. is the Soviet Union (1,010), Great Britain (867), Germany (760), France (739), Italy (532), China (546), Sweden (498), Hungary and Australia (495) and Japan (441).  

The Tokyo Summer Games will run through Aug. 8. The Paralympics will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. 

More Olympics Coverage:

The GOAT's Greatness Is Still to Come
In the Pool, Caeleb Dressel Is the Ultimate Spectacle
Cat Osterman Brings More Than Just Leadership to Team USA

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Phelps
Play
Olympics

Who Has the Most Olympic Medals of All Time?

Find out which individual athletes and countries have the most medals of all time since the modern Games began in 1896.

SEC football helmet with conference logo
Play
College Football

An SEC Expansion to Texas, Oklahoma Could Reshape NCAA

Should the two schools successfully switch conferences, it would likely have massive consequences across college sports.

nick rolovich
Play
College Football

WSU's Rolovich Won't Attend Pac-12 Media Day Due to Vaccine Policy

The Washington State coach said he is unvaccinated "for reasons which will remain private," and will instead participate remotely.

texas-oklahoma-sec
College Football

Report: Texas, Oklahoma Look to Leave Big 12, Join SEC

The two largest programs in the Big 12 are reportedly seeking greener pastures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his first NBA title.
NBA

Photo Gallery of the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks

Photos range from Giannis' game-saving block in Game 4 to Jrue Holiday's steal to seal Game 5.

coco-gauff-mailbag
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Are Tennis Players Getting Vaccinated?

The tours are pushing the message of vaccination, but what about the athletes? Plus, the Djokovic-Federer rivalry, Ash Barty's comeback and more.

bobby-bowden-florida-state
Play
College Football

Bobby Bowden 'at Peace' After Terminal Condition Diagnosis

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, he announced Wednesday.

Tatyana McFadden at the ESPYs
Olympics

McFadden Highlights Differences Between Olympics, Paralympics

Family and friends of Olympic athletes will get a free trip to an Orlando resort for four days, but loved ones of Paralympians get three days at a Colorado Springs hotel.