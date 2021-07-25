Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Yuto Horigome Becomes First Gold Medal Winner in Skateboarding

Author:
Publish date:

Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.

The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who used to sleep with his board when he first fell in love with skating as a young boy.

U.S. skater Jagger Eaton took bronze, the Arizona native adapting best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Blazing sun softened rubber joints on the boards’ wheel axles, making them harder to control.

One of skateboarding’s biggest stars, Nyjah Huston of the U.S., fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.

The Californian was among those who struggled with furnace-like conditions in the skatepark of rails, stairs, ledges and other street furniture that gives the event its name.

“Your feet starting burning up,” he said. “Your board like gets so hot that it kind of flexes more. That’s kind of why I fell on one of those tricks out there.”

Skateboarding’s Olympic debut delivered exactly what the Games’ organizers had hoped for: a high-adrenaline show of thrills and lots of spills from athletes plugged into younger audiences. Eaton celebrated his bronze by whipping his phone out of pocket and broadcasting live on Instagram.

While Huston melted down in the heat and pressure, Horigome was ice cool, executing the toughest tricks.

On his highest scoring stunt, the 22-year-old flipped the board from under him on takeoff and slid it down a jagged rail on its nose, a trick called a nollie 270 noseslide.

That earned a high-scoring 9.5. Horigome was the only skater in the final to score nothing but nines in all of his tricks that counted.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

yuto horigome
Olympics

Horigome Becomes First Gold Medal Winner in Skateboarding

Horigome wins gold for Japan as skateboarding makes its Olympics debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Sec Media Days Texas...
College

Texas A&M Can't Outrun the Longhorns

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC nearly a decade ago with plans to become the dominant athletic program in its state. So much for that.

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

rowing
Olympics

Tokyo Prepares for Typhoon As Rowing Events Rescheduled

A typhoon is expected to hit Tokyo early next week, throwing an added complication into the schedule for the Summer Olympics.

ashleigh barty
Olympics

Sara Sorribes Tormo Upsets World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty

Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated defending Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty in straight sets in the first round of the women's singles tournament.

mike petersen
WNBA

Dream Interim Head Coach Steps Down for Health Reasons

Petersen has been the team's interim coach since the first week of the season, and will move into an advisory role for the Atlanta's front office.

chase kalisz
Play
Olympics

Chase Kalisz Wins First Gold for U.S. at Tokyo Games

Kalisz took gold in the 400 meter individual medley on Sunday, beating U.S. teammate Jay Litherland by 0.86 seconds.

Mexico celebrates Chaka's goal.
Soccer

How to Watch Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras

How to watch as Mexico plays Honduras in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, July 24.