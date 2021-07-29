Ledecky Leads USA to Silver, Medalists Break World Record

Sports Illustrated home
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
Team USA almost did not medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, but in a rapid second-half comeback, Katie Ledecky sealed the squad's fate with a silver medal-finish—breaking a world record in the process. 

China, USA and Australia all broke the previous world record as they respectively took gold, silver and bronze on Thursday. 

Australia was a heavy favorite coming into the relay, previously holding the record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. But, in the final 25m, Ledecky made a lightening fast close, finishing just 0.40 seconds short of China's world record setting 7:40.33.

"These girls just swam lights out," Ledecky said after the race, "and got us to a position where I felt like I could take on those two lanes. I wish I had another half second in me, but I gave it my all."

Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Arabella Sims and Brooke Forde made up the silver medal team. Schmitt swam a 1:56.03, Madden a 1:55.02, McLaughlin 1:55.03 and lastly, Ledecky closed the deal with 1:52.07. How did they do it? 

"Resilience," Schmitt said. "They really fought throughout the whole entire race, and it was so much fun to cheer them on after I got out."

usa silver relay

