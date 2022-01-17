Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trinity Thomas and Florida delivered quite the clutch performance in front of a national audience Sunday, as the Gators defeated No. 6 Alabama.

Thomas nailed a pair of perfect performances on the afternoon, registered a 10.0 in her opening and closing rotations. She became the 12th athlete in NCAA history to earn a 10.0 on all four events in her career, with her final routine on the floor exercise securing the win over the Crimson Tide.

Thomas’s clutch afternoon was broadcast to households across the country, as Sunday marked the first regular-season dual meet ever aired nationally on broadcast television. And it wasn’t just Thomas coming through for Florida when it mattered the most. Senior Nya Reed posted a 10.0 on floor as well, putting Thomas in position to win the meet with a score of 9.950. When the lights were brightest, Thomas delivered.

Florida is now 4–0 this season. The Gators' next meet will be at Georgia on Jan. 21 before the Link to Pink co vs. Arkansas on Jan. 28.

