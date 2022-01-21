Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

ESPN Will Not Send Reporters to Beijing Olympics Due to Rising COVID-19 Concerns

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month’s Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.

Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN’s event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the Olympics remotely.

“The safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us,” Williamson said. “With the pandemic continuing to be a global threat, and with the COVID-related on-site restrictions in place for the Olympics that would make coverage very challenging, we felt that keeping our people home was the best decision for us.”

SI Recommends

ESPN will report Olympics results as well as airing features, but the network is under video usage restrictions since NBC holds the rights. ESPN can’t air highlights until after NBC’s live coverage ends, which most days will be at 3 a.m. EST. ESPN news programs may only use up to six minutes of highlights and can’t air any that have been available for more than 72 hours.

The Associated Press will be sending over 100 journalists to the Games.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

dak prescott
NFL

Report: NFL Fines Dak Prescott $25K for Referee Comments

The quarterback issued an apology for his comments concerning the referees on Tuesday.

USA swimming
Play
Olympics

USA Swimming Releases Statement on Transgender Participation

The statement comes after the NCAA announced its new transgender participation policy on Wednesday night.

NWSL's final will take place in Louisville
Soccer

Report: NWSL Players Won’t Report to Clubs Without CBA

The league could have its first CBA-related work stoppage as preseason begins on Feb. 1.

Athletic-Bilbao-Barcelona
Soccer

Copa Del Rey: Real Madrid Survives, Barcelona Does Not

Barça bows out in the round of 16 after an extra-time defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Shaedon Sharpe
College Basketball

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe Can Apply for 2022 NBA Draft

However, there is a review process with the NBA that must happen if Sharpe applies for entry.

Diego Valeri is leaving the Portland Timbers
Soccer

Timbers Great Valeri Returns to Boyhood Club Lanús

Diego Valeri was an all-time signing for the Portland Timbers, helping the club lift MLS Cup.

76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
NBA

Daryl Morey Says Ben Simmons Trade Is ‘Less Than Likely’

However, Morey said Joel Embiid’s recent play has shifted the chances of a Simmons deal a bit.

james-drake-sports-illustrated
Media

Legendary SI Photographer James A. Drake Dies at 89

His photos graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 79 times.