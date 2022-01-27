Olympic athletes at the upcoming Beijing 2022 Games will be allowed to remove face masks worn as a COVID-19 precaution when receiving their medals.

The new policy was announced on Wednesday, with the Olympics saying it will "allow athletes to share their emotions with the world during this unique experience in their sporting career, while also helping media to fully capture the moment."

Olympics participants and media must also wear masks at all times, except when competing, eating or drinking, per the current policy. Athlete health will also be monitored daily through the MY2022 app, which was specifically created for the Games. As a means to minimize possible transmission, athletes, coaches and media will only be allowed to visit designated competition venues using special transportation that is separate from Beijing’s population.

Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Olympic organizers previously announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events.

The Opening Ceremony for the Beijing Games is set for Feb. 4.

More Olympic Coverage: