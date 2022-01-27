Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Jessie Diggins
2022 Winter Olympics Preview: Jessie Diggins

Former Olympic Gymnastic Champion Dies After COVID-19 Infection

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Former Olympic gymnastics champion Szilveszter Csollany died Monday at the age of 51 after spending weeks hospitalized with COVID-19, Hungarian sports officials said.

The Hungarian Olympic Committee and the country’s gymnastics federation issued a joint statement confirming the death of Csollany, who won a gold medal in the men’s rings competition at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He also won silver in 1996 in Atlanta and a world championship gold in 2002.

He was a six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, and the recipient of Hungary’s “Sportsman of the Year” award in 2000 and 2002.

Csollany had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December, and spent several weeks on a ventilator.

SI Recommends

More Olympics Coverage

How the Artificial Snow Was Made for the Beijing Olympics
 Jessie Diggins Is on a Quest For More Than Medals
Mikaela Shiffrin Is Focused on the Process

YOU MAY LIKE

tennessee
Extra Mustard

Tennessee, Florida Get Into Scuffle During Post-Game Handshake

After the Vols used a second-half comeback to erase a double-digit deficit, the two sides weren’t done fighting as they lined up to shake hands.

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (6) and Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

Hornets Set NBA Season High, Franchise Record for Points

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points while LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple-double of the season in Charlotte’s 158–126 win over Indiana.

james harden
NBA

Report: Nets Won't Listen to Trade Offers for Harden

The Nets have reportedly made clear their intentions to retain the former MVP, even as he is eligible to become a free agent after this season.

Minnesota Vikings helmet
NFL

Vikings Hiring Browns Exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As Next GM

He will replace Rick Spielman, who was fired after the 2021 season following 16 years as Minnesota‘s general manager.

aaron rodgers (4)
NFL

Rodgers, OBJ Among Athletes Hurt by Bitcoin Price Collapse

NFL players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers took the bold step of taking parts of their salaries in Bitcoin, which has seen a steep decline.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle Re-Sign With OL Reign

The USWNT duo won the World Cup in 2019 but missed time during the last NWSL season due to the Tokyo Olympics.

Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Giants Owner Rules Out Deshaun Watson Trade For ‘So Many Reasons’

The Texans QB is facing 22 active civil lawsuits, alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault, and reportedly 10 criminal complaints.

Joe Burrow with the Bengals
NFL

Joe Burrow Reflects on ’Difficult Times’ at Ohio State

Burrow redshirted at Ohio State and was a backup for two years before he transferred to LSU.