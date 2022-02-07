Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

NBC’s Mike Tirico Returning to U.S., Broadcasting Remainder of Olympics Remotely

NBC primetime Olympics host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned.

Tirico’s final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host on Wednesday and Thursday before heading to Los Angeles Friday to anchor Olympics and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday.

Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympics coverage. The Games will conclude on Feb. 20.

Maria Taylor, who signed with NBC on the eve of last July’s Tokyo Olympics, will host Tuesday night’s show while Tirico is flying back.

SI Recommends

Tirico was originally slated to stay in Beijing through Thursday before going to Los Angeles. NBC officials though have reiterated that Tirico’s schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors.

This is the first year that the Olympics and Super Bowl are taking place at the same time. Four years ago, Tirico missed the Super Bowl as he was preparing for his first Olympics as primetime host in PyeongChang, South Korea.

NBC has its announcers and hosts working out of its Connecticut headquarters. They have a limited group of reporters on the ground in China. NBC News’ Craig Melvin is still in Beijing, and will host prime plus coverage (which is late night in New York put prime time in Los Angeles) over the weekend.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alvin Kamara at the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Alvin Kamara Arrested for Battery After Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

The alleged incident, which was reported by a person at a local hospital, occurred on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday.

caitlin clark
College Basketball

Caitlin Clark Puts on Shooting Clinic for Career-High 46 Points

The National Player of the Year candidate drained threes from all over Sunday, scoring over half of Iowa's points in a 98-90 defeat.

Lovie Smith
NFL

Report: Texans in Discussions With Lovie Smith for HC Job

The team’s defensive coordinator is now reportedly a prime candidate to become the head coach.

Mikaela Shiffrin stands with her skis after a giant slalom run
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Crashes Out Of Beijing Debut

She missed a gate in her first giant slalom run.

busch light clash
Racing

Joey Logano Wins Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum

The racing world headed West for the first-ever event held at the historic football stadium, with Logano leading the 23-car grid.

Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (center) and LeBron James (right) sit on the bench.
NBA

LeBron, AD Address Westbrook’s Struggles vs. Knicks

Both star players think Westbrook is second-guessing himself.

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots the ball while Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Cavs Gear Up for Playoffs With Caris LeVert

Cleveland pushed in its most valuable trade chip for Indiana's second-leading scorer. Is this the move that puts the Cavaliers over the top?

Justin Herbert eyes a receiver during the 2022 Pro Bowl.
NFL

Herbert, Crosby Shine as AFC Wins Fifth Straight Pro Bowl

The AFC reigned supreme in the annual exhibition game.