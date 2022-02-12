Report: U.S. Snowboard Cross Team Under Investigation After Allegations of Harassment, Racism

U.S. Ski & Snowboard opened an investigation into the U.S. snowboard cross team after a former Olympian accused two members of sexual harassment and racism, USA Today reported.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed in the 2010 Olympics, posted the allegations on her Instagram account, saying that coach Peter Foley took “naked photos of female athletes for over a decade.” She also alleged that Foley made a sexual comment to her and another teammate about another woman back in 2014.

The Olympian also accused U.S. snowboarder Hagen Kearney of using the n-word against her to "intentionally to get under my skin."

She recounted an incident that allegedly took place during the 2014 Olympic qualifier in Canada. Per Chythlook-Sifsof, the two were riding in a van back to the hotel when she alleges Kearney said, “Kanye West gives black people a bad name.” After telling him to stop and getting out of the van, she alleges that Kearney repeatedly yelled the n-word about 20 times as they walked.

She also alleged Kearney repeatedly made rape jokes about other female members.

Kearney responded to the accusation, telling USA Today, “I made a mistake years ago with my words and appropriate action was taken. I learned from my mistake and I’m a better person now for it.”

USA Today reports U.S. Ski & Snowboard spokesman Tom Horrocks commented on both allegations, saying the institution is “aware of the recent allegations” against Foley.

“We take these very serious and these are being investigated,” Harrocks told USA Today in an email.

As for Kearney, Harrocks explained, “the concerns regarding Hagen were dealt with at the time and appropriate action was taken.”

Kearney participated in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, finishing 17th in the men’s snowboard cross event.

Chythlook-Sifsof mentioned she had to get these allegations out there.

"I cannot watch another Olympic Games without saying this publicly," Chythlook-Sifsof said on her Instagram.

