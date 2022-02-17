Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mikaela Shiffrin Skies Out of Race for Third Time in Beijing, Won’t Win Individual Medal

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin skied out in the Alpine combined on Thursday and once again was unable to finish a race at the Beijing Olympics.

She will leave the 2022 Games without an individual medal after participating in all five women’s events.

Not only did she go 0 for 5, but the 26-year-old American did not even manage to complete three of those races.

Shiffrin was fifth-fastest in the downhill portion of the two-run combined on Thursday morning but went out without making it to the bottom in the slalom leg in the afternoon.

She took home a silver in the combined four years ago.

She came to China as one of the biggest stars in winter sports and already the owner of two Olympic gold medals—from the slalom in 2014 and the giant slalom in 2018.

SI Recommends

But her trip to China began with a mistake about five seconds into the first run of the two-leg giant slalom on Feb. 7, followed by a similar error after about the same amount of time in the first run of the two-leg slalom on Feb. 9.

The owner of three overall World Cup titles then arrived ninth in the super-G last Friday and 18th in the downhill on Tuesday. Those were her Olympic debuts in those disciplines.

Shiffrin has said she plans to enter the team event Saturday. That concludes the Alpine schedule in Beijing.

The slalom course was set by Mike Day, Shiffrin’s main coach with the U.S. ski team—the result of a random draw.

Shiffrin’s best event for years has been the slalom.

She won a gold medal in that discipline at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and her 47 career World Cup slalom victories are more than any other racer has won in any discipline.

More Olympics Coverage:

‘It’s a Necessary Evil of Doing a Snow Sport’
Olympics Should Institute Age Minimum for Figure Skating
U.S. Men’s Hockey Misses Golden Opportunity vs. Slovakia

YOU MAY LIKE

Kamila Valieva (ROC) in the women s figure skating short program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Olympics

Olympics Should Institute Age Minimum for Figure Skating

Even if Kamila Valieva had never tested positive for a banned substance, the 15-year-old shouldn't have been able to qualify for the Olympics.

anthony davis
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis’s X-Rays Negative After Leaving Game vs. Jazz

An injury-marred season took another frustrating turn for Davis, who needed help getting off the court and into the locker room.

Cam-Thomas
NBA

Nets Come Back From Down 28 to Stun Knicks at MSG

Cam Thomas’s 16-point fourth quarter was capped by a three with 6.8 seconds left that sealed the win.

tristan thompson
NBA

Tristan Thompson to Be Waived by Pacers, Sign With Bulls

Thompson was traded to Indiana just over a week ago, and will now join his third team of the season.

nhl puck
NHL

NHL, IIHF Officials Optimistic About Deal for 2026 Olympics

The two organizations are hopeful that a deal will be in place well in advance of the 2026 Games that would allow NHL players to compete.

Ron-Harper-Jr
College Basketball

Rutgers Upsets No. 12 Illinois for Fourth Straight Top 25 Win

The Scarlet Knights became the first unranked team to ever beat four straight ranked opponents.

Chris Lammons
NFL

Report: Chiefs DB Wanted in Connection to Kamara Assault Case

Chris Lammons is reportedly one of the suspects involved in the Alvin Kamara assault case in Las Vegas

Baseballs
MLB

MLB Drug Testing Reveals No Opioid Violations in Two Seasons

Five players testified that Eric Kay, who faces charges relating to Tyler Skaggs’s death, provided them with oxycodone.