Eileen Gu Wins Gold Medal in Olympic Skiing Halfpipe

BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu captured gold in the women’s ski halfpipe final on a breezy and cold morning to become the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Gu warmed up with a score of 93.25 on her first run, before going even higher and even bigger to post a 95.25 her second. For her third and final pass, and with the contest locked up, she took a nice leisurely stroll.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already possessed a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle.

Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada finished second and her teammate Rachael Karker earned the bronze. Teenager Hanna Faulhaber was the top American finisher in sixth place.

On a blustery and cool day, Gu turned in a solid run and scored a 93.25 to easily lead the way. 

The temperature hovered around 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 Celsius) with an 11 mph wind.

