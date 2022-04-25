Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Olympics
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads

Investigation Launched After Banned Russian Swimmer Competes in National Championships

Swimming’s world governing body FINA is investigating after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The double Olympic backstroke gold medalist was handed a nine-month ban from competition by FINA last week but was in the pool Sunday evening to race on the opening day of the national championships.

“FINA is aware that Mr. Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken,” FINA said in an emailed statement. “The outcome of this review will be announced in due course.”

Rylov was one of a group of Russian athletes who appeared on stage at last month’s rally in Moscow, which included an address by Putin and speeches backing military action.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

FINA said last week that Rylov’s ban applies to “all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA”. The review of Rylov’s case is likely to consider whether the national championships fall into that category.

Russian Swimming Federation president Vladimir Salnikov, who has claimed Rylov’s ban was motivated by political bias, told state broadcaster Match TV on Saturday that the national championships didn’t count as a FINA event.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Seattle Mariners’ Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Crack the Top 10

Seattle’s offense has it on the rise, while the White Sox and Braves suffered the steepest declines.

By Will Laws
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Won’t Trade for Mayfield Before Draft

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Browns quarterback gets dealt before the NFL draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Alex Caruso dribbling a basketball while with the Bulls.
Play
NBA

Alex Caruso in Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain for Game 5

He got hit in the face during Game 4 and did not return.

By Joseph Salvador
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top QB and RB Prospects

Here's a look at which teams make sense from a fantasy perspective for the top QB and RB prospects.

By Michael Fabiano
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (25) and Dwight Powell (7) defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Nets, 76ers-Raptors, Jazz-Mavericks NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s playoff games featuring Game 4 of Celtics-Nets, and Game 5s for Raptors-76ers and Jazz-Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
USC Trojans Drake London
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Over/Under WR and First WR Drafted

Find the odds and your best bets for these 2022 NFL Draft receiver props.

By Jennifer Piacenti
British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury poses during weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium, in London, Friday, April 22, 2022. Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Boxing

Whyte Says Fury Pulled ‘Illegal’ Move in Heavyweight Title Bout

The British boxer was not happy with a move that the ‘Gypsy King’ made during their fight on Saturday in London.

By Mike McDaniel
The UEFA Champions League logo
Play
Soccer

Mid-level Clubs: Champions League Changes Risk Creating ‘Monster’

UEFA plans to give two Champions League places to teams that didn’t qualify based on their historic record in Europe when the tournament expands to 36 teams in 2024.

By Associated Press