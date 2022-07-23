Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Olympics

Allyson Felix Postpones Retirement for Women’s 4x400 Relay at Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Turns out, Allyson Felix hasn’t run her last race. The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history will return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4x400 relay Saturday.

She said team officials coaxed her out of her brief retirement after she helped the mixed relay team win a bronze medal last Friday in what she had said was her last major race.

“The coaches asked if I was available and there was no way I’d turn the team down,” the 36-year-old said through an email with The Associated Press.

The prelims of the 4x400 relay are Saturday and the final will be held Sunday to close out the world championships.

A week ago, Felix ran the second leg on the 4x400 mixed relay squad in what she said would be her last event. Since then, she’s had a few speaking engagements and attended The ESPYS in Los Angeles. She’s back for another appearance at Hayward Field.

“When I got the call, I locked in and refocused,” Felix said.

The third-place finish in the mixed relay gave Felix her 19th medal at world championships, extending a record she already held. Add in her 11 Olympic medals and it brings the total to an even 30.

At the Tokyo Olympics last year, she was on the gold-medal women’s 4x400 relay as part of a “dream team” with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu. The foursome extended the American’s gold-medal winning streak in the event to seven at the Olympics.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Felix leaves quite a big footprint on track. In addition to her bounty of medals, she’s also stared down Nike on pregnancy issues during her journey toward becoming an advocate for women’s right. She also started her own footwear company called Saysh.

Now, there’s a chance for one more victory lap. She’s soaking in the moment with her 3-year-old daughter, Camryn, in attendance.

“My best memories of this week are seeing my daughter cheer for me, seeing young women support me and having them thank me for standing up for them, and walking through the stadium and seeing women wearing Saysh,” Felix said.

More Track and Field Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry West is introduced to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team at the All-Star game.
Extra Mustard

Jerry West Responds to JJ Redick’s ‘Plumbers and Firemen’ Comment

The NBA Hall-of-Famer defended Bob Cousy and his NBA era.

By Daniel Chavkin2 minutes ago
Lakers guard Austin Reaves prepares to shoot a ball during warmups.
NBA

Austin Reaves Opens Up About Why He Wants to Ditch Two Nicknames

The Lakers guard wants to be called something different than the pair of nicknames given to him by fans last season.

By Daniel Chavkin56 minutes ago
WHIT THUMB
MLB

Royals’ Merrifield Says He ‘Poorly Articulated’ COVID-19 Vaccine Remarks

Merrifield was one of 10 Royals players who didn’t travel to Toronto due to their vaccine status.

By Associated Press59 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a snap during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Watson Reports to Browns Training Camp While Awaiting Ruling

The three-time Pro Bowler showed up with the rest of Cleveland’s quarterbacks despite not knowing his status for the 2022 season.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Derwin James catches the ball
NFL

James to Report to Chargers Training Camp With or Without Extension

The All-Pro safety is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz during French Grand Prix practice
Play
Formula1

Ferrari’s Sainz Hints at Possibility of Further Grid Penalties

The Spaniard already faces a 10-place grid penalty at the French Grand Prix after exceeding the quota for one power unit component.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
Play
MLB

Mets Acquire Daniel Vogelbach From Pirates

New York adds a home run hitter to a team that needed more power.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry at an NBA event in 2019.
Play
NBA

Seth Curry Says It’s ‘Not His Preferred Choice’ to Play With Steph

The younger Curry prefers competing against his brother over joining forces with him on the same team.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago