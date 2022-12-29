Her physical therapy work is described by clients like the Williams sisters and Shaun White as life-changing, going beyond muscles and into matters of the soul. Now, facing down death, she’s learning to look within, too.

This story was originally published on May 17, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022.

After she learned she was dying, Esther Lee had to make some calls. She spoke with Venus and Serena Williams, her brother and her sister, her friends and some other clients. One of the last and most difficult was Shaun White. Esther was standing in a field in the heat somewhere in Los Angeles in late July 2020. He answered quickly, excited to hear from her, but then she told him her news, and he started crying.

Over the first half of the year, Esther had lost her appetite, her abdomen swelled, she struggled to breathe and she was always tired. That July, a series of tests and scans revealed a tumor the size of a cantaloupe in her abdomen, with additional lesions on her lymph nodes, liver and the bones of her spinal column.

She had Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Esther and White cried together on the phone. They told each other they loved each other. “‘What’s next?’” White recalls asking. “Is there hope? Can I dare to hope?”

Esther wasn’t sure. Her grandmother had died years earlier, two weeks after receiving a similar diagnosis. The five-year survival rate for Stage IV pancreatic cancer is 1%. The life expectancy, three to five months; the average patient lives for one year. Esther’s tumor was five times larger than the average pancreatic cancer tumor.

So, Esther thought, Is this what it feels like when you’re about to die?

A Los Angeles–based physical therapist, Esther, 44, was well known among many prominent clients and celebrities, a ball of life and wide-open with friends, always making everybody laugh. When it came to members of the media, however, Esther fiercely guarded her privacy.

I first met her in the cold and the snow of a Colorado mountain in the fall of 2017. We were at the bottom of the Breckenridge superpipe watching White practice. I was covering his quest to win a third career gold medal at the ’18 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang after failing to medal in Sochi in ’14.

Esther was wrapped in several layers of clothes, wearing a hood over a toboggan over a ski mask. I could see only her eyes, brown and smiling. She was White’s personal physical therapist, but also more; White told me she’d changed his life. Her work apparently went beyond muscle and tissue, and into matters of the soul.

She was quiet at first, but then we moved past small talk, and she spoke passionately about identity, purpose and spirituality. Gentle, thoughtful and warm, she laughed seemingly every other sentence—sometimes the topics were absurdly deep for the situation; other times, she just seemed happy to be alive.

She felt she was exactly where she was supposed to be. “I’ve just always been a caretaker,” she says. “Especially with Shaun.”

In Breckenridge, White was wading through the spiritual gap between pain and finding peace. He and Esther had watched Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, a documentary film about Jim Carrey’s existential crisis while filming Man on the Moon, a movie about comedian and provocateur Andy Kaufman, who died from cancer at a young age. Carrey says he felt he became Kaufman. Some of Kaufman’s family experienced catharsis visiting Carrey during that time, as though having spent time with Kaufman himself.

When filming wrapped, Carrey became depressed upon becoming “himself” again, not sure what that meant anymore. Reflecting later, he said that in seeking Hollywood success, he’d inadvertently created a version of himself that was like a character absorbing his soul. “At some point,” he said, “when you create yourself to make it, you’re going to have to either let that creation go, and take a chance on being loved or hated for who you really are—or you’re going to have to kill who you really are, and fall into your grave, grasping onto a character that you never were.”

This haunted White because Carrey articulated a feeling White hadn’t yet fully understood: He’d been playing a role all his life, too, typecast in commercials and movies as this goofy snowboarder bro. He struggled with how most people never expected more of him, but in trying to break out of that over the years, he’d made mistakes that hurt others and himself.

“I’ve learned,” he said back then, “to just be kind to myself.”

Esther was a big reason why. She was helping him let go of who he thought he should be so he could just be himself. “She came along at the perfect time,” he says.

More than a decade ago, back in 2009, Lee was 30 years old and well established in her career, doing physical therapy with a private practice in Los Angeles. One day, one of her clients turned out to be Serena Williams.

In their first session, Serena says, “I immediately fell in love.”

For Serena, Esther’s technique as a therapist was ideal. “I needed it to be a little stronger than average,” Serena says. “And she was just that.”

Esther’s philosophy is to let her patient’s needs guide her care, rather than follow prescribed treatment methods based on a diagnosis. “The body is so complex,” she says. “And treatments need to be very specific.” She shies away from standardized modalities and instead simply searches out exactly where the problem lies and all that contributes to it.

“If someone has knee pain, you can’t just focus on the knee,” she says. “You have to look at the whole body as a system … hydration, nutrition, their digestive health, their mental health. Everything is so involved with the way our bodies feel. Our bodies are an impressive bundle of systems working together.”

Then, as a human being, “She’s an amazingly sweet person,” Serena says. “And she has a great personality. She’s just really nice—the soul of her being is nice. There’s nothing bad you can say about her.”