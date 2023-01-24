Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Lindsey Vonn’s World Cup Skiing Wins Record

After matching Lindsey Vonn’s record for most career women’s World Cup skiing wins earlier this month, Mikaela Shiffrin toppled the all-time mark with her 83rd career victory on Tuesday in Kronplatz, Italy.

Shiffrin broke the tie with the fellow American with a dominant performance in giant slalom. After posting the fastest first run, the 27-year-old went on to lead from start to finish, ending the event 0.45 seconds ahead of 2021 world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 1.43 seconds clear of Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Speaking after the results were made final, a relieved Shiffrin was at a loss for words.

“It might take me a little bit to figure out what to say,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Shiffrin, who now has won nine World Cup events this season, previously tied Vonn’s record with a win in giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Shiffrin’s record-setting run comes less than a year after she went through a difficult 2022 Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist failed to finish on the podium in any of her six events in Beijing, which came as a disappointment given her hopes going into the Games.

However, Shiffrin has quickly shed her most recent Olympic performance and is now within striking distance of another World Cup record. She currently trails Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark all-time World Cup victory mark of 86 wins, an amount which she could reach later this year.

Shiffrin will return to the slopes in Kronplatz on Wednesday for another giant slalom race.