SI

Alex Morgan Shared Emotional Message After Being Left Off USWNT Olympic Roster

Madison Williams

Jul 27, 2021; Ibaraki, Japan; USA player Alex Morgan (13) walks on the field after USA and Australia played to a 0-0 tie during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.
Jul 27, 2021; Ibaraki, Japan; USA player Alex Morgan (13) walks on the field after USA and Australia played to a 0-0 tie during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Women's National Soccer Team announced the 2024 Paris Olympic roster on Wednesday, and one mega star was left off the list: three-time Olympian Alex Morgan.

This will be the first time since 2008 that Morgan will miss a major international tournament for the United States. She's a two-time World Cup champion and a gold medalist from the 2012 Olympics.

Morgan posted an emotional statement on social media after the roster news was dropped on Wednesday.

"Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage," Morgan wrote. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG."

Here's the full roster:

The 2024 Paris Olympics would have likely been Morgan's last chance to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics