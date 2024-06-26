Alex Morgan Shared Emotional Message After Being Left Off USWNT Olympic Roster
The United States Women's National Soccer Team announced the 2024 Paris Olympic roster on Wednesday, and one mega star was left off the list: three-time Olympian Alex Morgan.
This will be the first time since 2008 that Morgan will miss a major international tournament for the United States. She's a two-time World Cup champion and a gold medalist from the 2012 Olympics.
Morgan posted an emotional statement on social media after the roster news was dropped on Wednesday.
"Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage," Morgan wrote. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG."
Here's the full roster:
The 2024 Paris Olympics would have likely been Morgan's last chance to represent the United States at the Olympics.