American Fencer Nick Itkin Gets Two Intense Celebrations Thanks to Judge’s Review
Nick Itkin of Team USA defeated Italy's Guillaume Bianchi during the men's individual foil quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Monday. Itkin, a two-time NCAA champion out of Notre Dame and the second seed in the event, beat Bianchi 15-14 in overtime. Upon striking the winning blow, Itkin tore off his helmet and fell to his knees for one of the more intense celebrations you'll ever see.
Since this is fencing and even the commentators can't be sure what's going on at full speed, officials reviewed the final attack. As the final hit was reviewed, Itkin composed himself and put his mask back on and it looked like they were going to do it again. The two fencers appeared ready to face off again when a judge moved forward and awarded Itkin the point again to end the match.
Itkin's second celebration was just as intense as he and the announcer tried to figure out what was happening.
"This is it. And he is summoning them back... no point. Itkin... he got it! The judge did give it to Nick Itkin! This is why we love fencing! Even when we're not sure exactly what's going on! Unbelievable."
If you're not a regular fencing viewer and things seem a little fast for you, know that the athletes and announcers are in the exact same boat.