Announcer Had Funny Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Line During Olympic Broadcast
September is only a month away, which means football is just around the corner—and, by association, a regurgitating stream of never-ending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift content.
One NBC announcer thought to open the floodgates early, dropping a comical line about the NFL’s most popular couple during an Olympic broadcast of the men’s volleyball event.
In Team USA’s five-set win over Germany in pool play on Tuesday, NBC’s Heather Cox couldn’t resist mentioning the Kelces.
“We’ve had a few celebrity appearances so far: Steph Curry coming out to support the women’s American team, Jason Kelce in the house supporting the American men during this game,” Cox said. “You’ll know him as the brother of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”
Referring to Jason Kelce, a Philadelphia Eagles legend, as Travis’s brother is one thing. To then refer to Travis, as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” is… something that plenty of successful female athletes have to go through daily.
Props to Cox for turning the tables this time.