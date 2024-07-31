Coco Gauff's Run in 2024 Olympics Ends Early After Elimination in Mixed Doubles
Coco Gauff's first Olympic experience has come to an end following losses in the women's singles, the women's doubles and the mixed doubles tournaments.
At 20 years old, Gauff was chasing an Olympic medal, but unfortunately couldn't get it done. She lost in dramatic fashion in the singles draw on Tuesday to Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the third round. Gauff was brought to tears when arguing with the umpire about a call in the final set.
Gauff and her women's doubles partner Jessica Pegula lost on Wednesday in the second round to the Czech duo of Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová in a tiebreak. Gauff's final Olympic match occurred on Wednesday evening as she played alongside Taylor Fritz in the mixed doubles quarterfinal. They lost to the Canadian duo of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski in a close tiebreak.
Despite not finishing her Olympic run with a medal, Gauff still had a memorable first Olympic experience. She was one of two American flag bearers with LeBron James during the opening ceremony, becoming the first American tennis player to earn the honor.
This definitely won't be the only time tennis fans see Gauff at an Olympics. She will very likely compete in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.