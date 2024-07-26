Coco Gauff, A’Ja Wilson Took Awesome Selfies Before Olympics Opening Ceremony
The brightest shining stars from Team USA took to the streets of Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, with thousands of Olympians set to cruise on a six-kilometer route along the Seine River.
Before the ceremony’s grand theatrics, Team USA’s female flag bearer, tennis pro Coco Gauff, and Team USA women’s basketball star A’Ja Wilson ran into each other and shared a sweet heartfelt moment.
Gauff and Wilson immediately squealed with happiness upon seeing each other.
“Nice to meet you!” Gauff said, leaning in for a hug. “I love you so much! You’re so inspirational.”
The two Olympians then took turns taking selfies on their respective phones while enjoying some light-hearted banter.
“I used to play a little basketball, but I wasn’t good,” Gauff told Wilson with a chuckle.
Gauff also posted a wholesome selfie of the Team USA bus with both the basketball and tennis teams aboard. United States men’s basketball stars including Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum could be spotted further down the bus, as well as Wilson and her teammates.
Gauff was chosen as Team USA’s flag bearer along with LeBron James and will officially lead their compatriots into the Paris Games on Friday.