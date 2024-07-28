SI

Coco Gauff Shared Awesome Moment With LeBron James at Paris Olympics

One of the best things about the Olympics is that it brings athletes from so many different sports together and allows some of them to share cool moments with big-name athletes that they will never forget.

That's what happened to Coco Gauff during Friday's Opening Ceremony when she got to stand alongside LeBron James as the U.S. team's boat traveled past the Eiffel Tower. The tennis star and NBA legend were the flag bearers for Team USA and the moment was not lost on Gauff.

This video that she shared on social media is too good:

James and the U.S. men's basketball team kick off their Olympics on Sunday with a showdown against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

