Colin Jost Had Best One-Liner of Olympics While Reporting on Surfing in Tahiti
Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is working the Paris Games for NBC and he might have the best gig of the Olympics, as he's covering the surfing competitions that are taking place in Tahiti.
The brutality of having to work such a tough job was not lost on Jost during his report Sunday on NBC. After telling a story about hanging out with five-time world champion surfer Carissa Moore, Jost signed off from his report by saying, "From Tahiti, I'm Colin Jost, this is my job." He then turned and started to walk away while wearing shorts and no shoes.
The comedian is definitely having fun with this:
Hopefully he'll be able to power through such a tough assignment.
