Dr. Dre Wants to Compete at the LA Olympics in a Surprising Sport
With the 2028 Olympics taking place in Los Angeles, it would not be a surprise if Dr. Dre was involved. He and Snoop Dogg performed during the closing ceremony for Paris Olympics after his longtime friend spent most of the games on the ground in France working for NBC.
Here's the twist—Dr. Dre wants to compete.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Dr. Dre revealed that is "deadass serious" about representing Team USA in archery. According to Dre he originally started doing archery in junior high and got back into it after his son gave him an archery set as a gift.
"I have it set up in my backyard," said Dr. Dre. "I heard that qualifying for the Olympics is 77-feet and I practice at 90. Yeah, wouldn't that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in LA, and win a gold medal?"
There are plenty of delusional people out there who think they could make an Olympic team if they really tried, but at least Dre has the time and money to give it a serious shot. A quick search of X shows that Dre was showing Big Boy how to shoot a couple years go.
For what it's worth, Team USA won a silver and a bronze in archery in Paris. Dre will be 63 when the Games begin in LA.