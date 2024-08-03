Dramatics Unfold With Late USWMNT Goal to Win After Coach Delivers Paper Note Mid-game at Paris Games
With a trip to the semifinals on the line for the U.S. women's soccer team against Japan, the team needed something in the late stages.
Knotted at 0-0 in extra time of the elimination game, Trinity Rodman took a long pass in the box, dribbled to her left and launched a stunner into the top corner of the goal.
Electrifying—and exactly what the team needed to win. They would need to hold Japan for the remainder of extra time, but would do so, winning 1-0 after 120 minutes.
Before those dramatics unfolded, head coach Emma Hayes was the subject of attention after she withheld most of her substitutions, and instead attempted to win the game with tactical adjustments. U.S. made three substitutions, Japan six (five substitutions are allowed in the first 90 minutes, a sixth is available in extra time).
At one point mid-game, Hayes wrote something on a piece of paper and had forward Sophia Smith deliver it to midfielder Lindsey Horan across the field at one point. Not all that long after, the U.S. would score. Fans, of course, wanted to know, what was on the note?
We may never know, unless Hayes or one of the players details it after the game, but suffice it to say it doesn't really matter. The U.S. would win, and they are onto the semifinals.
Next, they play the winner of Canada and Germany on Thursday.