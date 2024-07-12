The Eiffel Tower Has a Great View of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Venue
Paris isn't exactly known for its beaches, but with the Olympics coming to town this summer, something had to be done for the beach volleyball competition. Organizers did the most sensible thing and set up a venue near the Seine on the Champ de Mars. While people are still mostly discouraged going for a swim, the temporary beach at Eiffel Tower Stadium is lovely.
And that's not just some clever name. The venue is in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and it really is a sight to behold. The reveal of that view, first posted by the official Paris 2024 X / Twitter account on Thursday, is simply incredible.
Eiffel Tower Stadium seats 12,860 fans. Beach volleyball begins on Saturday, July 27th and will be broadcast on NBC at 8am.
So make sure to set an alarm, grab a baguette and catch a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower because it's not like they'll just be showing it to you going into and out of every single commercial break for two straight weeks.