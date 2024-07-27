SI

Every World Record Katie Ledecky Has Ever Owned

She's viewed by many as the greatest female swimmer of all-time.

Josh Wilson

Katie Ledecky swims for USA at the Paris Olympics
Katie Ledecky swims for USA at the Paris Olympics / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

As Katie Ledecky gets ready to compete in her first medal events of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she's after what would be a record-tying 12th medal in women's swimming. Two medals in this Olympics would give her the record outright.

But, beyond that record of total medals, she has set the standard for excellence in the sport for over a decade now on an event level. Her times in swimming events have broken records and look like they'll stand the test of time, at least for a while until the next great swimmer works up the ranks.

Here is a look at all the world records Ledecky has ever held.

Event

Ledecky World PR

Record set

Ledecky held since

Still held?

800-meter freestyle

8:04.79

August 12, 2016

August 3, 2023

Yes

1500-meter freestyle

15:20.48

May 16, 2018

July 30, 2013

Yes

400-meter freestyle

3:56.46

August 7, 2016

Broken May 22, 2022

No

Ledecky has bested her own PR for the 800-meter freestyle four times. The 1500-meter freestyle she has broken five times. The 400-meter freestyle she broke twice before losing the record, but still holds the fastest time ever posted at an Olympic games in that event.

In addition to her world records, she owns a handful of fastest times in United States events, which are measured in yards.

