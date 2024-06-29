SI

Fans Were in Awe of Simone Biles' Floor Routine That Featured Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

Simone Biles competes on the floor during the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles stole the show on the first night of Gymnastic US Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday. Two days of trials remain, but Biles leads the field with a score of 58.900. Following her are her teammates, Jordan Chiles (56.400) and Suni Lee (56.025).

Biles was in second place after her first event, uneven bars. She moved up to first after her ground routine, and then scored even higher on the last event of the night, the vault.

Fans were dazzled by the ground routine performance, which had a soundtrack that featured Taylor Swift and Beyonce:

Leading into the Olympics in France, Biles tapped a French dancer, Gregory Milan, to choreograph her routine.

Her performance was one of the needed highlights of a night that featured disappointing injuries.

With her leading performance on Friday night, Biles is positioned to make a strong run at qualifying for the 2024 team the US will send to Paris to compete in the Olympic Games.

The top-scoring gymnast makes the team that the United States will send to Paris automatically, and four more are selected by a committee after the trials.

