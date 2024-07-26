SI

How Many Countries and Athletes Are in the 2024 Olympics?

Paris 2024 will host plenty of NOCs and athletes.

Josh Wilson

Jul 24, 2024; Paris, France; Tourists look at the Eiffel Tower before the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports / Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony took place down the Seine, boats featuring athletes participating in Paris 2024 were featured for those in attendance and watching on television.

You might be wondering: Exactly how many countries are represented, and how many athletes are there?

How many countries are in the 2024 Olympics?

National Olympic Committees for nations and territories globally send athletes to the Olympics. Athletes from 200-plus (206 to be exact) NOCs will participate, including the IOC Refugee Team.

What is the IOC Refugee Team?

The IOC Refugee Team has been in place since 2016 in Rio, and provides a team for displaced refugees a team to compete with. Dakar will also feature an IOC Refugee Team in 2026.

The IOC President, Thomas Bach, had this to say about the Refugee Team:

"The IOC Refugee Olympic Team sends a great signal about what an enrichment refugees are for our Olympic community and for society at large. Watching them compete is a great moment for all of us, and we hope everyone will join. The athletes are welcome in our Olympic community, among their fellow athletes – competing with them, but also living with them together under one roof."

The IOC Refugee Team features 37 athletes this year.

How many athletes are in the 2024 Olympics?

The list is still being finalized, and can be seen here on the Olympics website. On Friday afternoon, nearly 11,000 athletes were listed as participants in the 2024 games.

How Many Athletes is the United States Sending to the Olympics? 

631 athletes will represent the United States, according to the Olympic website.

What Country Has the Most Athletes in 2024 Olympics?

America's 631 athletes are the most of any nation. Here are the leaders, based on athletes listed on the Olympics website as of Friday afternoon:

Nation

Athletes

USA

631

Australia

471

Germany

448

Japan

424

Italy

389

