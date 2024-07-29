How to Watch NBC's Gold Zone for the Paris Olympics
NBC offiically brought its Olympics coverage into the modern age for the Paris Games with the introduction of Gold Zone.
Gold Zone is an Olympics-specific program that will air every day from 7 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET during the 2024 Olympics. It is hosted by Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Jac Collinsworth, and Matt Iseman. The concept is simple, especially if you've ever watched Hanson or Siciliano host NFL RedZone.
While the program is on-air, the broadcast whips around to show as many of the events as possible, with a focus on the most interesting or important events. It's a boon for those who want to appreciate everything the Olympics has to offer but have been constricted by the fact that NBC, the exclusive rights-holder to broadcasting the Games, cannot broadcast every single sport over two weeks. There are too many sports, many of which overlap with each other, and only so many hours in the day.
Gold Zone is the answer to this. On the 10 hours of the broadcast each day, viewers can enjoy glimpses of dozens of Olympic sports and multiple medal matches. For NFL football fans, it comes with the added benefit of hearing Hanson's voice on a non-fall Sunday— a soothing sound for many.
Sounds great, doesn't it? Here's how to watch Gold Zone during the Paris Olympics.
How to Watch Gold Zone for the Olympics
The primary requirement to watch Gold Zone is a subscription to Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Gold Zone is exclusive to Peacock and will not be shown on any traditional NBC broadcasts throughout the Olympics.
If you have a Peacock subscription already, then the hard part is over. In order to watch Gold Zone on the Peacock app or website, all you need to do is click the Gold Zone box on the homepage. If you cannot find the Gold Zone box on the homepage, then merely click into Peacock's Olympics category and you'll find it quickly.
Peacock subscription cost
Right now, there are a few different ways to sign up for Peacock that changes the price. If you are interested in a month-long subscription at the most basic level, a subscription will run you $7.99 per month. That price tier is called the "Premium" level and comes with all the viewing options but also includes advertisements. Annually, this subscription costs $79.99.
If you'd like to skip the ads then you can sign up for a "Premium Plus" subscription, which does not have ads and also allows you to download shows from the app to enjoy offline (as well as access to your local NBC affiliate). The Premium Plus tier costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
At this time, NBC is not running any promotions for the Olympics.
Enjoy the games!